Community incinerated a new motorcycle to criminals in La Esperanza

A new motorcycle was incinerated for a couple of criminals by the community, in fact registered in the La Esperanza neighborhood, in Valledupar.

According to the first information, assailants prowled the area and robbed a woman, at that moment, residents, observing what happened, helped her.

The subjects left the abandoned motorcycle and fled to another sector, it was then that locals set fire to it despite the intervention of the authorities.

During what happened there was a stone confrontation between some people towards the uniformed men who were trying to prevent the motorcycle from being burned.

In a matter of minutes reinforcements arrived and the situation could be controlled, so the patrols began the search for the criminals in order to make them available to the Prosecutor’s Office.

“This neighborhood is plagued by crime, we cannot allow this to continue happening, we want there to be more security and for the robbers to stop acting, we cannot take it anymore. If another robbery happens, the next time we are going to attack them because we are not going to allow this,” said a resident of La Esperanza.

The antisocials would have been recorded on security cameras, a material element of evidence that is being collected by officials of the Criminal Investigation Section (Sijín) of the Police.

