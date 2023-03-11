The Austrian sailor Lorena Abicht took 15th place overall at the iQFoil Games in Cadiz, Spain. The 28-year-old OeSV athlete was able to improve her starts in a smaller fleet of 23 boats and drew a positive conclusion after a total of eleven races.

There were no races on Tuesday and Friday due to the weather, so the mammoth program of two course and four slalom races was completed on Wednesday. The total 18th after this day. Abicht improved to 15th position in five course races at 12 to 16 knots on Thursday.

The overall victory went to the Polish Zofia Noceti-Klepacka. “I am satisfied with the result. The starts in particular were much better. It certainly needs more time to drive consistently from start to finish,” summed up Abicht, who works with a Finnish team.