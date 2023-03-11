The vultures chanted against the management that had announced their departure only a day earlier.

Source: MONDO

Just a day after it was the current leadership announced its resignation and scheduled an extraordinary election session In the match against Tuzlak, Vultures raised the slogan of the Assembly, demanding drastic changes in the way the club functions.

“Not everything is in order in the table, changes in the club Banjaluka wants” – it was written on the north stand of the City Stadium, with chants of “Management away”.

