The Accademia Pavese is still warming up its engines and will have to wait until tomorrow evening to find the flavor of the points at stake. Even if it will not yet be the championship but the Italian Cup, Broni’s derby against Oltrepo (kick-off at 20.30).

To take stock of the situation in the red and white home is Edo Maggi, born in 1994, one of the veterans of the team, part of that hard core that already the day after the end of the last season he renewed with his eyes closed, out of affection and trust. Yet some interesting “siren” had sounded in the summer. «I confirm that it went just like that – Maggi reiterates – Some offers have arrived, even one that is decidedly tempting. But I didn’t even need to think about it, the Academy is my second home, I feel like I am in family: with the president, the managers, the coach and my teammates. It was natural for me to continue the journey together, even if it is still a pleasure to receive interesting offers, because they are a recognition of the seriousness with which I live my football passion ». Then the entire historical group of the team remained. “Yes, I am very happy with that. But in addition to Filadelfia, Provasio, Tomassone and Alio I am pleased that there are others who, despite being young, can already be considered almost veterans, such as Castillo, Mori, Laraia and Mouna Dioh. And then there are the juniors who have made the big leap and are proving that they can easily stay in the category, from Bernini to Pasetti and all the others. I therefore believe there is the right mix between experience and youth ». After training against San Colombano, Mr. Gianljuca Gaudio said he was quite satisfied with what he saw. And what do the players think? «We are working a lot on tactics, trying to apply the concepts that come from the coach. Yes, we are giving in with enthusiasm. And the positive aspect is that in our society you can work peacefully, an ideal environment for both veterans and the youngest ». What does Gaudio insist on a lot in training? “He always repeats that there can be technical errors, because they also occur in Serie A. But what must never be lacking in our category are the passion and hunger to bring home the three points.”

As for the objectives, collective and individual, Maggi explains that «the team goal is to save ourselves as soon as possible and this goal naturally comes before the individual ones. But it’s true, I always set myself goals to reach, this year I will try to overcome the threshold of five goals and make at least six assists ». Last question: it starts immediately uphill, with the double challenge with the Oltrepo between league and cup, and then Pavia. “Personally I am pleased, because it is nice to face stimulating challenges with strong teams that also allow you to test your value”. –

