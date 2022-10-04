Exciting race, the Pavesi react to the double disadvantage and go to 3-2 with Laraia, in the recovery the cold shower

SANT’ALESSIO

The dream of the Accademia Pavese to conquer the second home victory against Solbiatese vanishes at the last breath, which in the fifth minute of recovery finds the winning deviation thanks to Mondoni, making the most of yet another ball thrown into the area in a desperate attempt to resume the match .

Mister Gaudio chooses to plug the heavy absence in defense of captain Filadelfia, inserting Fiorani who goes to team up with an increasingly titular Velaj in the red and white chessboard. Tomassone is back on the wing and Laraia is still preferred to Salzano in midfield. And there in front Deleonardis supports Zenga, guaranteeing a very solid attack tandem physically.

Cold Goals

But not even the time to tackle the first action that the Solbiatese scores, with Minuzzi, who actually does not have to struggle too much to centrally perforate the Pavia rearguard. At 10 ‘the referee whistles a penalty for the Academy for a foul by Lonardi (who on the occasion is injured and comes out) on Deleonardis, well served by Velaj. On the spot goes Zenga, who forgets the mistake of last Sunday and transforms with great coldness. The Academy now plays well. At 12 ‘free-kick from Provasio, the host defense messes up and the ball nearly ends up in the net. At 15 ‘Zenga opens for Maggi, but he pulls weakly. At 20 ‘the Solbiatese again took the lead with Becerri, on a free kick. Also in this case the barrier does not seem imperforable. At 27 ‘the home fans protest for another dubious intervention on Deleonardis in the area, the referee let it go. At 30 ‘Maggi tries again, high. Three minutes later the same Deleonardis is forced to go out due to injury, Mori enters who is placed in the rear with Maggi called to advance his range of action. Too bad, because the 2000-born striker was giving a lot of trouble. At 43 ‘comes Dioh’s equalizer, who finds the ball ready for the broadside after a good feint by Maggi.

The recovery begins and at 4 ‘Amelotti hits a great crossbar from outside. But at 5 ‘it is the Academy that takes the lead at the end of the most beautiful action of the match: Castillo flies to the right, hands the ball to Zenga who touches Laraia for the current, fast and precise to bag on the fly. The Academy tries to take advantage of the slip of the Solbiatese and insists forward: at 10 ‘Maggi puts in the center for Zenga who hits his head, para Dominici. At 12 ‘another great action by Maggi, who this time gives way to a wild Dioh, who sends high, missing an excellent opportunity to close the match. The game is now very close. At 31 ‘great opportunity for Pandiani, nice and strong shot but Alio makes the miracle. At 88 ‘Becerri’s goal, but the linesman had the flag raised. At 50 ‘, however, the cold shower arrives with Mondoni’s equalizer, who beats Alio in the head area.

The final is a bit convulsive, there is great nervousness and the referee (actually contested by both sides) expels Zenga, who after the change had remained on the bench to incite his team. –

Daniela Scherrer