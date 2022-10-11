- Home
10 ott 2022
Tragedy in Serra San Quirico: the victims are Cinzia Ceccarelli, 58, and Sabina Canafoglia, 51, both from Jesi. They had come out of work shift in Elica which will be closed for mourning. A man and a woman were also injured in the same car
10 ott 2022
