Home Ancona breaking latest news Accident in Ancona: two colleagues died with their car in the canal

10 ott 2022

Tragedy in Serra San Quirico: the victims are Cinzia Ceccarelli, 58, and Sabina Canafoglia, 51, both from Jesi. They had come out of work shift in Elica which will be closed for mourning. A man and a woman were also injured in the same car

10 ott 2022