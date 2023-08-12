Home » According to a known gambler, Mickelson put a dog billion dollars into sports betting
Sports

In 2012, according to Walters, Mickelson wanted to bet $400,000 on American’s victory in the Ryder Cup, even when he was in the dark. But they talked him out of it.

This year, you have to bet me because he won’t play, world number two Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland snapped at Mickelson when asked by a newspaper during the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis. McIlroy has often criticized the American star in recent months, as well as giving his game, who decided to go from the traditional PGA circuit to the new LIV Golf series financed by Sadská Arbi.

Walters is a well-known gambler who was sentenced to five years in prison in 2017 for fraud and financial manipulation. According to the Reuters agency, some door divulged business information to Mickelson, who then bought shares for $913,000. The Securities and Exchange Commission then ordered the golf star to pay a million dollars. Walters was released from prison in 2020 due to his age (then 73 years old) so that he would not be exposed to the threat of the coronavirus.

During the investigation of the FBI case, Mickelson said that he could use insider information for trading purposes. He was not allowed to testify in favor of Walters at the trial.

