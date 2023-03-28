The new sports director of the DFB will be absent from the stands at the international match between the German national soccer team and Belgium. The association reports that Rudi Völler is now free of symptoms.

For health reasons, Rudi Völler cannot attend the international match of the national soccer team this Tuesday evening (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the national team and on RTL) in Cologne. The new DFB sports director suffered kidney colic on Monday, the DFB announced a few hours before the start of the European Championship test match against Belgium.

The 62-year-old is “now symptom-free and resting at home,” the association said. After the early World Cup failure of the DFB selection at the World Cup in Qatar, Völler took over the new function as successor to DFB managing director Oliver Bierhoff. A high-ranking task force had selected the former DFB team boss and managing director of Bayer Leverkusen for the function.

In the past week, Völler had numerous appointments alongside national coach Hansi Flick. At the public training of the national team at the start of the course, he gave speeches to the fans in Frankfurt, among other things. Völler was in the stands for the 2-0 win against Peru on Saturday, just like the day before when the U21s lost 2-2 to Japan.