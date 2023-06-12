According to the media, Stöger will become Admira’s sports director

According to consistent media reports, Peter Stöger will be the new sporting director of Admiral second division club Admira. The 57-year-old is to succeed Marcel Ketelaer at the Lower Austrians. The official announcement of the new sporting leadership is scheduled for Tuesday.

Stöger had last worked as a coach for Hungary’s record champions Ferencvaros Budapest until December 2021, before that as a coach for Wiener Austria, Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Köln.

In recent months, the Viennese has worked as a TV expert at Sky. Admira was relegated from the Bundesliga last year and only recently secured relegation in the second division in the last round.