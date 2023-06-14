Home » According to Wolff, Hamilton is facing an extension at Mercedes
Sports

According to Wolff, Hamilton is facing an extension at Mercedes

by admin
According to Wolff, Hamilton is facing an extension at Mercedes

Mercedes is confident that record world champion Lewis Hamilton will drive for the German racing team again in the coming season and that the signature will follow soon. “I think we’re talking more about days than weeks,” said team boss Toto Wolff in a CNBC interview ahead of Sunday’s Canadian GP. The seven-time world champion’s contract expires after this season, and discussions about an extension have been going on for months.

“We have such a good relationship that we shy away from the moment when we have to talk about money,” said Wolff, who would like to extend his contract before the race on Sunday. The 38-year-old Brit Hamilton has been driving for Mercedes since 2013 and has achieved six of his seven world titles with his current team.

More more about this in Formula 1 Drivers 2023

See also  the international athletics federation maintains the exclusion of Russians and Belarusians

You may also like

Italy Spain, the probable formations of the Nations...

The euphoria of Vegas hockey players after the...

The Olympic Committees of 45 Asian countries and...

Gilardino ahead with Genoa, ‘I can’t wait to...

Railroader on the road? He did a great...

from slender bomber jacket to colossus – breaking...

Switch from Bellingham to Real official

Alex Morgan’s father, the ultimate soccer dad: ‘He’s...

Vox and the PP reach a preliminary agreement...

Done. Real bought the star youngster for three...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy