According to Wolff, Hamilton is facing an extension at Mercedes

Mercedes is confident that record world champion Lewis Hamilton will drive for the German racing team again in the coming season and that the signature will follow soon. “I think we’re talking more about days than weeks,” said team boss Toto Wolff in a CNBC interview ahead of Sunday’s Canadian GP. The seven-time world champion’s contract expires after this season, and discussions about an extension have been going on for months.

“We have such a good relationship that we shy away from the moment when we have to talk about money,” said Wolff, who would like to extend his contract before the race on Sunday. The 38-year-old Brit Hamilton has been driving for Mercedes since 2013 and has achieved six of his seven world titles with his current team.

