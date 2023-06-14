Cloud security, by 2026 it will be managed by Soc

The security of cloud computing it requires strategies capable of guaranteeing visibility: for this, second Trend Microby 2026 cloud security will be managed by Soc (Security operation center). It’s not just a change of practice, but of mindset, e it will require practitioners to evolve and adapt.

I leader the cybersecurity have realized that the cloud and the way cloud security teams operate are increasingly critical to business and IT, and to increase efficiency, security in cloud environments will be absorbed by SOCs in the coming years, they say Trend Micro experts.

Cloud security moves to Soc

Security managers who have successfully managed the security of cloud environments are now in an ideal position to deal with the transition to the modern panorama of Soc.

“All valuable innovations are assimilated into standard activities over timeit happened with virtualization and it will happen again with the cloud,” he points out Alex Available, Sales engineer di Trend Micro Italia. “Organizations and individuals who understand this mechanism are those visionary forerunners who lead the way.”

Software absorbs everything and creates an increasingly code-defined and data-driven system infrastructure, with automation as the engine that can deliver value at increasing speeds. These are the basics of traditional cloud security, but the tools used by SOC teams, such as cross-detection and response (XDR), also leverage the skills and experience of more cloud teams.

New cyber protection tools

For this, according to Trend Micro, Soc tools will grow and include new cloud protection features. Thanks to a greater integration of solutions of cloud detection and response (Cdr) within Xdr platforms, the Soc function will have a greater reach and will also affect corporate hierarchies.

“Organizations that want to leverage their strengths should look to security partners with expertise in both cloud security and SOC tools to help them transition to modern security management,” Trend Micro says.

Recommendations for companies and Ciso

These are the recommendations for organizations:

Give CIOs more freedom to experiment with cloud management and cloud security teams;

; Seriously consider appointing a cloud security leader like Ciso;

Share the knowledge of security teams through joint briefings or by sending reports to the IOC;

Consider rotation schedules for security and engineering teams.

And these are the recommendations for aspiring Cisos:

Gain experience in cloud transformation;

Choose a cybersecurity partner who has experience in adopting and integrating cloud security technologies and SOC tools;

Update partner cloud certifications come Aws, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform etc.

come Aws, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform etc. Leverage what we’ve learned so far from the cloud, like build-from-code and automation to improve security levels and respond quickly.

Gartner predicts that global organizations will spend $600 billion on public cloud services this year as the technology increasingly becomes an integral part of standard IT operations. Recent estimates (Flexera) also suggest that 87% of companies have already adopted multi-cloud and that 72% are using hybrid cloud environments.

