The dispute between Lothar Matthäus and Oliver Kahn widens. After the record national player’s accusation of lying against Bayern’s CEO, Bayern’s President Herbert Hainer intervened. He defends Kahn and has a strong opinion on Matthew.

Oliver kahn became apparent. After Lothar Matthäus had accused the CEO of FC Bayern Munich of lying in the Nagelsmann case, he gave the TV expert and German record national player several broadsides on the TV station BILD.

“I don’t know what Lothar says, sees, hears or even feels like he does… We all know that Lothar made his way up to the position of chief critic of German football after his career, via detours. It’s okay that he doesn’t do it with kid gloves and that things get violent at times. However, certain limits should not be exceeded,” said Kahn.

Who lies? Lothar Matthäus (left) and Oliver Kahn have been arguing about the truth for days Which: pa/SvenSimon/Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON

If you then criticize the chief critic himself, he always has the feeling that he can’t deal with it at all: “And then he lets himself be carried away into statements that lack base and style. He, who accuses us, and thus also FC Bayern, of having acted without style. That’s Lothar. And he probably won’t change either.”

“I don’t understand why Lothar makes such an assumption”

Matthäus, who had criticized that Bayern have lost their mia-san-mia feeling, is now feeling this feeling. Because after Kahn, Bavaria’s President Herbert Hainer followed suit against Matthäus. “Lothar Matthäus has been criticizing us very often and harshly lately. That’s his job as a commentator,” said Hainer at Magenta Sport. “What happened yesterday goes way too far and he also crossed a line there,” said the 68-year-old on the fringes of Bayern’s basketball Bundesliga game against Ludwigsburg (89:72).

Bayern President Herbert Hainer Source: dpa/Angelika Warmuth

Matthäus accused Kahn of lying about the process of dismissing Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern coach, but did not specify this allegation. Regarding Matthäus’ accusation, Hainer said: “I myself have been privy to the various events in detail. His allegations are far away. There is absolutely no reason to doubt Oliver Kahn’s words. I don’t understand why Lothar makes such an assumption.”