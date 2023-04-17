Home » Accused by Barça of being the club of the Franco regime, Real Madrid reacts on video
Accused by Barça of being the club of the Franco regime, Real Madrid reacts on video

Accused by Barça of being the club of the Franco regime, Real Madrid reacts on video

This tweet is a response to remarks made to the press by Barça president Joan Laporta earlier on Monday. He was questioned about the Negreira affair, and the suspicions of arbitration corruption. “This club, which feels harmed sportingly, Real Madrid, is a club which has historically been favored by arbitration decisions, he said, and it is still the case today. A club considered as that of the regime. »

“Barça was saved three times from bankruptcy by Franco”

Real Madrid starts by asking the question: “Who was the club of the regime? » Before listing his arguments. “The Camp Nou was inaugurated by Franco’s General Minister, José Solis Ruiz”writes the merengue institution, based on the video of this moment, September 24, 1957.

“Barça presented Franco with its badge, named him an honorary member in 1965, decorated him three times, and was saved from bankruptcy three times by his decisions, continues the video, based on photos showing in particular fascist salutes made by FC Barcelona players. Barca have won La Liga eight times and the Cup nine times under Franco. »

And the merengue institution compares with its own situation. « Real Madrid took fifteen years to win a Championship. Real was dismantled during the civil war, players were murdered, detained or forced into exile, as the Santiago Bernabeu documentary recounts. »

An excerpt suggests this: « In 1939, Real Madrid was in a critical situation. The head office disappears in a bombardment, the trophies are stolen. We only have five players left. The rest are exiled, or detained. »

The document concludes with a statement from Bernabeu, the club’s former president: “When I hear that Real Madrid was the club of the regime, it makes me want to defecate on the father of whoever says that. » And this question: What is the diet club? »

