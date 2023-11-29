Acuña and Puig hit HRs and Tiburones dominate Leones in Venezuela

The Atlanta Braves superstar, Ronald Acuña Jr, and former Major League player Yasiel Puig, led an explosive offense on Tuesday, propelling the Tiburones de La Guiara to a 9-3 victory over the Leones del Caracas. Acuña went 3 for 5 with a double, a home run, and three RBIs, showcasing his impressive skills on the field. Meanwhile, Puig also made his mark with a two-run home run, and Leonardo Reginatto contributed with a 2 for 5 performance, including a home run and two RBIs.

The win solidified the Tiburones’ position in the standings, with the team now boasting a 16-16 record in the Venezuelan season. The Cardinals continue to lead the circuit with an impressive 21-11 record, followed closely by the Leones at 20-12.

In a separate game, the Navegantes del Magallanes secured a 5-2 victory over the Tigres de Aragua, with Alberth Martínez and René Pinto each hitting two-run homers to lead their team to victory.

Acuña’s outstanding performance has been a driving force for the Tiburones, and he currently holds a batting average of .469 in the Venezuelan season, further solidifying his status as a standout player in the league. With the Braves also enjoying a strong showing in the season, Acuña’s contributions are undoubtedly a source of pride for both his Venezuelan team and his MLB team.

As the season progresses, fans can expect more excitement and impressive performances from Acuña, Puig, and the rest of the league’s talented players.

Share this: Facebook

X

