Large-Scale Emergency Drill in Tampa to Test Response Capabilities

City of Tampa to Conduct Large-Scale Emergency Drill

The City of Tampa will be conducting a large-scale emergency drill on the morning of Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The drill will involve the Tampa Police Department, Tampa Fire and Rescue Department, and 25 other agencies and will focus on responding to a multiple casualty incident.

The training scenario will include simulated explosions and dozens of volunteers with mock injuries, acting as victims or spectators at the Tampa Convention Center. The goal of the drill is to rigorously test the response capabilities of law enforcement, fire rescue, hospitals, and emergency management agencies in and around Tampa to an active threat.

After the morning exercise at the Tampa Convention Center, participants will gather at Port Tampa Bay Terminal 6 in the afternoon to train on family reunification center coordination.

“This exercise is crucial for our city. It prepares us to respond effectively to any worst-case scenario and ensures the safety of our community,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “I am proud of our city’s proactive approach and commitment to preparedness among our police and fire personnel.”

As a result of the training, authorities warn of upcoming street closures. Around the Tampa Convention Center, road closures will be implemented from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm on Wednesday. Franklin St. will be closed southbound from Channelside Drive to the Harbor Island Blvd Bridge beginning at 6:00 am, and northbound from Channelside Drive to the Harbor Island Blvd Bridge beginning at 8:00 am. All roads will reopen at 12:00 pm.

Mayor Jane Castor, Police Chief Lee Bercaw and Fire Chief Barbara Tripp will be present to oversee the objectives and importance of the exercise.

Residents are advised to plan alternate routes during the road closures. To view the map and search alternate roads for your final destination, visit [link here].

