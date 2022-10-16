You can apply for a new bonus, designed for those with health problems and during the year had the need to carry out physical activity. In fact, the Revenue Agency has established that it will provide a subsidy that allows to cover the expenses incurred during 2022 for the performance of activities and physical exercises specifically aimed at improving the conditions and quality of life for people with particular chronic illnesses or physical disabilities.

This is the adapted physical activity bonusaimed at those activities that support people with motor difficulties, such as functional rehabilitation. The bonus was introduced by the 2022 Budget Law in Article 1, paragraph 737 and is aimed at all those citizens who in the course of 2022 have faced a rehabilitation process with a professional at their own expense.

Allocated in total € 1.5 million

To meet the various questions, a total of 1.5 million euros has been allocated, and on the basis of the requests that will be forwarded to the Revenue Agency, with respect to the resources available, the value of the credit will be established by 25 March. As specifically indicated on the Official Gazettethe financial support is aimed at people who are affected by specific chronic diseases and disabilities: Parkinson’s disease, arthrosis, osteoporosis, post stroke, neuromotor disorders, neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. In the text, specific reference is made to: “Physical exercise programs, the type and intensity of which are defined through the professional and organizational integration between general practitioners, pediatricians of free choice and specialist doctors and calibrated on the basis of functional conditions of the people for whom they are intended, who have clinically controlled and stabilized chronic diseases or physical disabilities and who perform them in groups under the supervision of a professional with specific skills, in places and in non-health facilities, such as health gyms ‘, in order to improve the level of physical activity, well-being and quality of life and promote socialization ”.

How to apply and when the opportunity to submit it expires

To apply you must submit the application starting from February 15th and until March 15th of 2023, and it is possible to proceed with the sending directly or through an intermediary. In the form it is necessary to specify the tax code and the amount of the expenses that were incurred from 1 January 2022 until 31 December 2022. Within 5 days from the transmission of the application, the system will send each beneficiary or beneficiary a receipt which certify the taking charge of the request. In the event that the application is not accepted, the various reasons will be indicated. It is also specified that: “In the event that the total amount of the aforementioned eligible expenses is lower than the overall spending limit, the percentage is 100 percent”.