The 2022-23 NBA regular season continues, and the Miami Heat (12 wins and 14 losses) stopped their losing streak. Adebayor scored 31 points and 10 rebounds, Butler came back and scored 26 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists. They led the team to regain the lead in the fourth quarter and withstood the opponent’s counterattack. 110 narrowly beat the Los Angeles Clippers (14-13). The Heat ended their 2-game losing streak, and the Clippers suffered a 2-game losing streak.

Adebayor of the Heat had 31 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists, Butler had 26 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 steals, Herro had 19 points and 9 rebounds, Martin had 17 points and 8 rebounds. For the Clippers, George had 29 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists, Jackson had 20 points and 4 rebounds, Batum had 11 points and 5 rebounds, and Morris had 11 points and 4 rebounds.

The Clippers’ Leonard truce, Batum entered the starting lineup. The Heat’s Lowry was absent, and Smith replaced the starter. After the start of the game, the two teams took the lead alternately. Wall and George made three-pointers respectively. With 2 minutes and 40 seconds left in the first quarter, the Clippers led 23-18. Dedmon hit back with a hook, Zubac scored 3 points successfully, Kennard hit a jumper, and the Clippers led 28-20 at the end of the first quarter.

After the start of the second quarter, the two sides saw multiple rounds. Martin suddenly fired and scored 2 three-pointers in a row. Hiro also added to the cake. They led the team to a 13-0 counterattack climax. At 6 minutes and 50 seconds before halftime, the Heat Go-ahead with 37-34. Covington and Batum took turns to retaliate with three-pointers to regain the lead. Afterwards, the two teams took the lead alternately. Martin scored another three-pointer. At 2 minutes and 25 seconds before halftime, the Heat led 46-44. Batum made another three-pointer and led the team to score 5 points in a row, Adebayor scored three goals in a row, Martin made another three-pointer, they led the team to a 10-2 counterattack wave, and the Heat took a 56-51 lead . Kennard made a three-pointer at the buzzer, and the Clippers trailed by 2 points 54-56 at halftime.

The Heat’s Martin had 16 points and 4 rebounds in the first half, Adebayor had 12 points and 5 rebounds, Butler had 12 points and 4 assists; the Clippers’ Zubac had 9 points and 5 rebounds rebound.

After the start of the third quarter, the two sides faced each other for several rounds. Adebayor scored 5 points in a row and the Heat led 69-66. George hit back with a jumper. In Struth’s three-pointer, Wall and George each scored a three-pointer. George then succeeded in hitting a three-pointer. They led the team to a 11-3 counterattack climax. Hiero responded with a three-pointer, Wall made two free throws and Batum made a tip-up. At the end of the three quarters, the Clippers led by 3 points 87-84.

Hiro scored 5 points in a row to start the fourth quarter, and the Heat regained the lead. Brown and Boston recovered 4 points to let the Clippers lead again, Dedmon hit a jumper, Strus made a breakthrough, and the Heat led 97-95. After the Clippers timed out, Jackson hit a three-pointer, but Adebayor scored 4 points with a penalty. With Struth’s three-pointer, the Heat led 104-98. George temporarily stopped the bleeding with two free throws, Hiro hit a three-pointer, Butler also turned on the attack mode, scoring two three-pointers in a row, and the Heat led 111-103 with 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

After the Clippers timeout, George chased for 5 points and was approaching. Butler stepped forward and hit a jumper. With 57.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Heat led 113-108. Batum missed a three-pointer, and then Jackson missed a layup. Butler was fouled and made two free throws. The Heat led by 7 points. Jackson’s breakthrough layup did not help, and the Heat won 115-110.

Clippers starting lineup: Jackson, George, Batum, Morris, Zubac

Heat starting lineup: Smith, Hiro, Butler, Martin, Adebayor

Original title: Adebayor 31+10 Heat sink the Clippers Butler 26+5+8 George 29+8

