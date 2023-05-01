Adrian Banks’ play explodes Treviso: it’s salvation

Adrian Banks signs the play against Virtus Bologna, and the Palaverde party breaks out on the field. Nutribullet Treviso is safe: «These people deserve to be saved more than us, and I’m happy to have given it to them».

𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 con Adrian Banks! ⚡⚡⚡ With this basket, he gives Treviso salvation and the curve, who took the field, celebrates it like a Scudetto! 💪🏀🇮🇹#EurosportBASKET @treviso_basket pic.twitter.com/wtern9vTBB — Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) May 1, 2023