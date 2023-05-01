Home » Adrian Banks’ play explodes Treviso: it’s salvation
Adrian Banks signs the play against Virtus Bologna, and the Palaverde party breaks out on the field. Nutribullet Treviso is safe: «These people deserve to be saved more than us, and I’m happy to have given it to them».

