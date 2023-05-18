After Glasner was thrown out: Eintracht Frankfurt breaks all chains

Status: 05/14/2023 12:23 p.m

In the absence of the suspended and retiring Oliver Glasner, Eintracht Frankfurt showed the best performance of the second half of the season and seemed relieved.

Exactly one week after his outburst from Sinsheim, Oliver Glasner presented his humorous side again on Saturday. After the convincing 3-0 win against 1. FSV Mainz 05, the outgoing coach joked about a photo circulating on the internet that showed him kissing his wife intimately in a VIP box. “You can’t even do anything behind mirror glass. Luckily you didn’t see everything,” he said with a grin and thus ensured a much more harmonious end to the press conference than seven days ago.

Glasner, who had to spend the game against Rheinhessen in the stands due to a red card suspension and was therefore sitting in a box with his wife, the events of the past week, including his sacking at the end of the season, were not noticeable. The Austrian seemed relaxed and relaxed, after the chaos of the past few days he confidently and quickly returned his focus to sport. “Winning is the best answer we could give.” Released on Tuesday, the happy winner on Saturday. It can go so fast in football.

Glasner and team seem relaxed

Glasner’s appearance at the press conference rounded off the successful afternoon for Frankfurt and went perfectly with his team’s performance. Just like their trainer, the players had finally shown themselves from their better side once again and burned the probably best performance of the second half of the season onto the pitch. After ten winless games in a row, the Hessians made it clear from the start that this negative series would come to an end against Mainz. “It was a good game from the first second today,” said captain Sebastian Rode. “It was a perfect match.”

Eintracht can still do it

After the team of the future ex-coach Glasner had given a frightening picture in the past few weeks and not least performed underground in Hoffenheim, they broke all chains against Mainz. Daichi Kamada, a shadow of himself for much of the second half of the season, whirled through midfield like he did in the best Europa League times and took the penalty for the deserved early lead (18′). Aurelio Buta, who couldn’t be stopped on his right side, followed up with a dream goal from a tight angle (40′). Randal Kolo Muani, who was at least 10 km/h too fast for FSV defender Stefan Bell, made the decision (58 .).

Eintracht didn’t give the strangely lethargic guests from Mainz the slightest chance and finally once again exploited their potential. Stable at the back, dangerous at the front, always good ideas and enormous speed. The fans in the stands, who had probably chanted the coach’s last name louder than ever when the line-up was announced, shook their heads in disbelief. You can still do it. “Today was a very deserved win, especially the first half was outstanding,” summarized Glasner.

End of the riots is good for the team

The main reason for the sudden turnaround was quickly found after the final whistle. The team, who probably had more to nibble at the unrest in the background than expected, seemed relieved of a burden. Captain Rode did not want to establish a direct connection between the separation from Glasner and the performance explosion. But he admitted that something like that “in the subconscious” naturally plays a role. “A lot has happened. We had a duty as a team today.”

Coach Glasner saw it similarly. The Austrian also tried not to overestimate his approaching end at Eintracht. However, he also admitted that he clearly felt the after-effects of the events of the past few days. “Everything in life has an impact on you. Choices, reporting, thoughts,” he emphasized. “That’s how we humans tick.” Sports director Markus Krösche, board spokesman Axel Hellmann and all other decision-makers have made a decision and provided clarity. From now on it’s all about bringing the season to a good end.

Rode hopes for a happy ending for Glasner

With a little support, there is still seventh place in the league, which would be enough for the Conference League. With a little more support, it’s even enough for sixth place and the Europa League. On June 3rd, the cup win against RB Leipzig is supposed to come. “We want to be very, very successful with Oli for the remaining three weeks and give him a fitting farewell,” said Rode, looking ahead to the Bundesliga final and the cup final in Berlin. “It is now important to find a good deal with Oli. He deserves it.” A happy ending to Glasner suddenly no longer seems impossible. The crazy weeks at Eintracht Frankfurt are far from over.