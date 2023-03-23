Home Sports “After him, German football went downhill” – Exciting theory about Mesut Özil! – FOOTBALL
"After him, German football went downhill" – Exciting theory about Mesut Özil!

“Stammplatz” gives all fans the most important answers in the morning and is exactly the start of the day that every fan needs.

In this episode, regular host Kilian Gaffrey discusses the end of Mesut Özil’s career with Florian Witte (Head of Sport).

These topics will also be discussed today:

  • the final dates of this Bundesliga season. The DFL has precisely defined matchdays 31 to 33. Advantage in the championship fight: Bayern can present three times, Dortmund has to follow suit.
What is the STAMPPLACE?

  • “regular place” is the daily football podcast from BILD. Whoever listens here always sets the tone when it comes to football! Because the hosts Kilian Gaffrey and André Albers cheerfully discuss the topics of the day. In addition, the BILD football reporters provide unexpected insights that only they can give in Germany.

    From the stadiums, training grounds and changing rooms – straight to the fans’ ears.

    Daily from 6 a.m. in every podcast player.

