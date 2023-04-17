Home » After the big loss in Ďolíček, Hoftych was called out by the opponent’s fans
After the big loss in Ďolíček, Hoftych was called out by the opponent’s fans

Lot has been very cruel to Mladá Boleslav in recent weeks. After the draws with the favorites from Pilsen and Slavia, Pavel Hoftych’s men had a match in Ďolíček, where the excited Bohemians prepared a cruel sobering up for them in the form of a 0:4 defeat. This meant falling to tenth place in the Fortuna league, Boleslav also has the same number of points as eleventh Liberec. A small consolation for the 55-year-old coach could be at least the reaction to the green and white-clad stands, which did not forget his kangaroo past and chanted his name after the game.

