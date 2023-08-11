After the drama with the Netherlands, the Spanish footballers are in the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time

Spanish soccer player Salma Paralluel celebrates a goal against the Netherlands. | photo: Reuters

From the beginning, the Spanish players had the upper hand against the reigning vice-champions of the world, the Netherlands. Their first goal in the 37th minute was disallowed by the video referee due to offside, and they did not move the goalless score until the 81st minute. Mariona Caldentey converted the penalty after Stefanie van der Gragt.

However, in regulation time, captain Van der Gragt made up for the mistake and sent the match to extra time after a precise shot to the far post, in which Paralluelová decided after a quick counterattack.

“We didn’t stop believing. The match brought a lot of emotional decisions and the goal from Salma was pure joy,” said Spanish coach Jorge Vilda.

Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

quarter finals:

Spain – Netherlands 2:1 after extra time (0:0, 1:1)

Goals: 81. Caldenteyová from pen., 111. Paralluelová – 90.+1 Van der Gragtová.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

