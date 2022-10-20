On demand car rental, car sharing, bike sharing, electric, solar or driverless vehicles, cooperative mobility, Mobility as a Service: the way to move around the city changes with the support of digital technologies. And the new ones supertreni they reduce the distances and habits of travelers. There smart mobility it is a fundamental aspect of the smart city, and conditions its eco-balances and development.

Smart mobility, literally the “smart mobility”, It is both a process and a paradigm.

A process, because it involves the reorganization of the various individual and collective mobility needs and the implementation of new infrastructures and new solutions. A paradigmbecause it arises from the possibility of applying the potential of the Internet of Things in a key sector for sustainable development.

Smart mobility is the opportunity to be able to move only when needed, in a flexible, integrated, safe way, minimizing traffic, pollution, waste of time and energy, optimizing flows and making the means more efficient.

Smart mobility therefore goes beyond the classic concept of “transport” of people and / or goods: it is a integrated system of intelligent mobility characterized by different components, managed by different subjects and organizations.

“A smart city is an intelligent town that provides enormous possibilities for human growth through art, culture, social, architectural, economic, political, environmental, and scientific flowering with the optimal mix of nature, technology, humanity, and arts.” Amit Ray

