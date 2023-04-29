Home » After the park won the championship, the Lakers won the series for the first time and 2 play-off teams entered the second round to make history – yqqlm
Beijing time on April 29th, in the first round of G6 of today’s NBA playoffs, the Lakers eliminated the Grizzlies and advanced to the second round with a big score of 4-2.

According to statistics, this is the first time the Lakers have won a playoff series since winning the Bubble Park in 2020. In 2021, the Lakers lost 2-4 to the Suns in the first round, and they missed the playoffs in 2022.

So far, for the first time in NBA history, two play-off teams have reached the second round, namely the Heat and the Lakers. This is also the first time that black sevens and black eights have occurred in the same year. The Heat eliminated the Bucks 4-1 in the first round and staged a black-eight miracle, becoming the first play-off team to successfully break through the first round.

According to the schedule, on May 1, the Heat will face the Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

