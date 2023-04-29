Can those suffering from «fatty liver» take anti-anxiety drugs? – breaking latest news

Of Roberta D’Ambrosio

There are no restrictions on taking medicines, but it is advisable to carry out at least one hepatological evaluation with the aim of reaching a correct classification of the situation

I have presumed hepatic steatosis (fatty liver) with transaminases above the norm (presumed because it was ruled out after many tests, all negative). I was told as a precaution to avoid alcohol and drugs and limit fats. I have been suffering from anxiety for some time and now, as part of a psychotherapeutic journey, I would need to undertake therapy with anxiolytics. I know they damage the liver: are there molecules more suitable for my case?

He answers Roberta D’AmbrosioOutpatient Manager, Gastroenterology and Hepatology Unit, Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Milan (VAI AL FORUM)

The presence of rather common steatosis, with a prevalence in Italy that exceeds 25% in the general population and included between 70% and 80% in diabetics. In fact, the risk of steatosis is increased in those with metabolic syndrome risk factors (overweight, dyslipidemia, diabetes or glucidic intolerance) and is certainly favored by a sedentary lifestyle and poorly regulated diet. Alcohol consumption can also contribute to the onset and progression of steatosis: its role is all the more important the more regular and significant the intake of alcohol and in the case in which independent risk factors of metabolic liver disease are present (Nafld, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease – non-alcoholic fatty liver disease). For this reason, it is important to pay attention to the presence of all these factors, at least to exclude (or confirm) a liver problem with a metabolic etiology, perform the necessary tests and set up the best follow-up.

Especially in the event that steatosis is associated with diabetes, or in the event that liver enzymes (transaminases and gGT – gamma-glutamyl transferase) are alteredessential to control the factors that condition the persistence of steatosis, eliminating alcohol consumptionobserving rules useful to the weight loss (for example low-calorie and/or low-lipid and/or low-glucose diet, depending on the underlying disorder) and combining regular physical activity. In this context, however, there are no restrictions on taking medication. In particular, anxiolytics do not favor the development of steatosisor any other type of liver damage. Even their metabolism is not altered, except in cases of terminal liver failure (not his case). Beyond these recommendations, in case of alteration of the transaminases, in the suspicion of a metabolic damage it would be advisable to carry out at least a liver evaluationwith the aim of achieving a correct classification of liver disease and setting the best clinical follow-up.