The producer of the sci-fi masterpiece “Alita: Battle Angel” revealed that it is negotiating to start the sequel production | Hypebeast

The sci-fi film “Alita: Battle Angel” directed by Robert Rodriguez, written and produced by James Cameron, was released in 2019. Although the rumors of a sequel have never stopped over the years, the studio has not let go. The situation has always left fans anxious, but it’s worth noting that earlier producer Jon Landau was accepting Screen Rant When interviewed, the possibility of a sequel seemed to be indirectly confirmed.

Jon Landau mentioned that they learned from “Avatar” to integrate the subtle expressions and subtleties of the face into humanoid characters with emotions and expressions. He believes that without the experience of “Avatar”, there would be no The birth of “Alita: Battle Angel”, similarly, “Alita: Battle Angel” also helped “Avatar: Way of Water”, it is time to apply all this accumulation to the sequel of “Alita: Battle Angel”.

Jon Landau: We’re working on it. I think what we’ve learned from Avatar is how much more facial nuance and subtlety that we can get into characters that we want to be emotional and emote that are humanoid. Alita would not have been possible, but for what we did on Avatar. Avatar: Way of Water would not be what it is but what we did for Alita. And now let’s put that back and give it back to Alita. We’re talking to Robert and talking to Rosa and all is good.

As Jon Landau said at the end, he has negotiated with the director and Alita’s actor Rosa Salazar, and everything is moving in a good direction. Perhaps fans will really hear the news that the sequel of “Alita: Battle Angel” is finalized soon. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.