There are many questions we have received regarding the fifth dose of the anti-Covid vaccines. We have brought them together to be able to give a single answer to all.

Send your questions to [email protected]

Our Ministry of Health already gave indications on the matter last October, stating that above all people over 80 years of age, as well as guests of the RSA and people over 60 with significant frailties – with concomitant or pre-existing pathologies, such as metabolic, cardiovascular, pulmonary diseases, with immunosuppression, even from therapies – they should take a dose even after receiving the fourth, once at least 120 days have passed since the last or since the Covid infection.