Home Business «Economy slowing down and interest rates rising, confidence in alternative investments»
Business

«Economy slowing down and interest rates rising, confidence in alternative investments»

by admin
«Economy slowing down and interest rates rising, confidence in alternative investments»

«I am confident that the alternative investment sector will hold up due to their lower volatility compared to other asset classes in a phase of economic slowdown and with rising rates. We aim to increase the current funding which in September 2022 reached 9.6 billion euros”. Silvana Chilelli, ceo Of Eurizon Capital Real Asset Sgr (ECRA), does not appear worried in the face of the uncertainties that are dominating the markets: since the investment activity started in 2015…

See also  Original printer and integrated circuit business go hand in hand, Ninestar's 2021 net profit is expected to increase by 644% to 778%_Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

Which industries are worthy of allocation in 2023?...

Anima and Creval-Credit Agricole: what analysts think of...

ģ徿Ƽ㡰Ƽ 弼向_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Purchasing Card, forms ready: here’s how to get...

It is planned to invest in the HJT...

Eni spins off biofuels and Enjoy car sharing:...

Chinese and foreign companies are talking about China’s...

Tamburi Investment Partners loses the qualification of PMI

Autohome, Daochedi soared dealer membership fee and many...

European stock exchanges lengthen pace, Stellantis and Tim...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy