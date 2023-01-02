Listen to the audio version of the article

«I am confident that the alternative investment sector will hold up due to their lower volatility compared to other asset classes in a phase of economic slowdown and with rising rates. We aim to increase the current funding which in September 2022 reached 9.6 billion euros”. Silvana Chilelli, ceo Of Eurizon Capital Real Asset Sgr (ECRA), does not appear worried in the face of the uncertainties that are dominating the markets: since the investment activity started in 2015…