It’s like waking up from a great sleep. And ask yourself: where are we? What year is it? Is the camel world championship over? Has our donkey championship started again? But is it true that the transfer market is reopening? But hadn’t we just closed it?

And Juventus? Is it true that everyone ran away and only Max Allegri remained? Is it a joke? A nightmare? You’re kidding? We just need someone to say that the Chinese have brought covid back again and that Ronaldo, humiliated in Qatar, will pocket a billion to play in Saudi Arabia and we give up. Indeed, we even want to return in 2022: which is saying something…

If you knew how strange it is to find yourself this Monday 2 January 2023 talking about a championship that was left unfinished almost two months ago and which now, after everything that has happened, is starting again as if nothing had happened. It’s okay that the world is turned upside down, you dive into the sea in January and ski in the Gobi desert in summer, but you almost feel dizzy. To say that we missed our championship is a beautiful lie. After Messi’s magic and Mbappè’s percussion, it won’t be easy to get used to more home-made matches like Sassuolo-Sampdoria or Spezia-Atalanta.

Also Salernitana-Milanthe first of the matches of Wednesday 4 January, it sounds a bit like that when thinking about the final between Argentina and France. It’s true that the Rossoneri are second in the standings but the jump, no offense to anyone, is truly sensational. As if from a concert by Vasco Rossi or the Rolling Stones, he had to move on to another evening with Iva Zanicchi, who is now chasing us even to the restroom toilets. At least give us back the Maneskin or Jovanotti…In short, pass the Holidays, cheat the saint: no more caviar and champagne, but only the rustic bread and salami of our patriotic old tournament.

However, there is some news

Who would have thought, for example, that, after 15 matches, Napoli would be in the lead with eight points over Milan, ten over Juventus, eleven over Lazio and Inter? None, especially last summer. Almost all commentators, especially those on television, were still betting on Inter who, in last year’s grand finale, had been fooled by Pioli’s Milan.

It’s a bitter fate for Inzaghi’s team: they especially like it in the summer, when you go on vacation. A bit like Ferrari: always in pole position at the start, but in the end Max Verstappen’s Red Bull wins. Nothing is lost, however. In Italy everyone has the right to a second chance. If Giuseppe Conte has repositioned himself in a big way, Inzaghi can do it too.