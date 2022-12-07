Interviewed by Radio La Red, the agent of the Inter and Argentina striker revealed the player’s physical problems at the World Cup
Interviewed by Radio La Red, the agent of Inter and Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, Alejandro Camano revealed the player’s physical problems at the World Cup:
“He has severe pain in his right ankle, he’s getting infiltrations to be able to play. Lautaro has a very strong header, but the goals that canceled him out against Saudi Arabia were tough moments for him. But he worked hard to make it disappear that pain, and as soon as it happens, he will fly onto the pitch, because he is a world goalscorer.”
On the offensive competition: “That competition gives him and Julián power, because contrary to what one might believe, with it they do each other good.”
December 7, 2022 (change December 7, 2022 | 09:41)
© breaking latest news