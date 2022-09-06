Home Sports Agnelli at lunch with Al-Khelaifi, is the first meeting after the Superlega case
Sports

Agnelli at lunch with Al-Khelaifi, is the first meeting after the Superlega case

Agnelli at lunch with Al-Khelaifi, is the first meeting after the Superlega case

SENT TO PARIS. They met and this is already news, considering the tense relationships after the Super League case. Andrea Agnelli and Nasser Al-Khelaifi, presidents of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, met in Paris at the official UEFA lunch before the Champions League match. A stone’s throw from the Louvre, in the multi-starred Guy Savoy restaurant, there were the management of the two companies for a convivial moment in which to try to thaw relations. The transfer market helped, as Juve took Paredes from PSG, but there is still a long way to go.

The two had seen each other and had not spoken since April 2021, when Agnelli resigned from the ECA (the association of European clubs) to pursue a revolutionary project that in a few days was abandoned by 9 out of 12 clubs. place was taken by Al-Khelaifi, opponent of the Super League and now the first ally of UEFA, while Agnelli remained with Real Madrid and Barcelona. Now the parties await the ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union on the matter, but in the meantime some institutional relationship is tried again to establish.

