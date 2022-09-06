Larry the cat, the official cat of the British Prime Minister’s residence, is ready to welcome the fourth premier of his long “career” as a mouse catcher who passed on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street.

With the arrival today of Liz Truss, the new “iron lady” in the place of outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the feline has left behind three prime ministers from his 2011 mandate, after the departure of David Cameron before and Theresa May then, all premieres belonging to the conservative party.

“I just tell my party that if Dilyn (Johnson’s dog) and Larry can leave their occasional troubles behind, then the Conservative party can too,” BoJo said in his farewell speech, quoting the tenant. longer than Downing Street to refer to the party’s internal divisions, his forced resignation and the passing of the baton to Queen Elizabeth II.