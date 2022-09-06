Home World Downing Street, cat Larry greets Johnson and welcomes Truss. He is the fourth premier he has welcomed in 11 years
World

Downing Street, cat Larry greets Johnson and welcomes Truss. He is the fourth premier he has welcomed in 11 years

by admin
Downing Street, cat Larry greets Johnson and welcomes Truss. He is the fourth premier he has welcomed in 11 years

Larry the cat, the official cat of the British Prime Minister’s residence, is ready to welcome the fourth premier of his long “career” as a mouse catcher who passed on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street.

With the arrival today of Liz Truss, the new “iron lady” in the place of outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the feline has left behind three prime ministers from his 2011 mandate, after the departure of David Cameron before and Theresa May then, all premieres belonging to the conservative party.

Ten years in Downing Street: the cat Larry beat Churchill

news/gatto_larry_downing_street_johnson-364437802/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_364438060&mode=embed&bcplayer=true”>

“I just tell my party that if Dilyn (Johnson’s dog) and Larry can leave their occasional troubles behind, then the Conservative party can too,” BoJo said in his farewell speech, quoting the tenant. longer than Downing Street to refer to the party’s internal divisions, his forced resignation and the passing of the baton to Queen Elizabeth II.

See also  Body of Blessed Acutis long-term in Assisi - Vatican News

You may also like

The Russian government announced: suspending the agreement signed...

Iran, asked for facial recognition to identify women...

Liz Truss from the Queen with Boris Johson

Boris Johnson: “It’s time to support Liz Truss”

Yulija Prochorova, influencer on TikTok: “Waste energy, let’s...

The skeleton of a “vampire woman” with a...

Boris Johnson passes the baton to Liz Truss...

Pope Luciani – From slingshot shooter to Peter’s...

Russia buys weapons and ammunition from North Korea

Moscow, «Price cap? We will redirect gas to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy