(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 25 – “The suspension was imposed on me by the Italian Federation after having studied the investigation by the Department of Justice. But I was not heard and I was unable to defend myself. The resignation resulted from a criminal investigation which concerns me personally. I can’t say much about this, because the case is still ongoing. The first preliminary hearing is set for March 27. At that point it will be decided whether the case stops or not”. Thus Andrea Agnelli, former president of Juventus, spoke of his farewell to the Juventus club in an exclusive interview granted to the Dutch newspaper Telegraaf.



“I don’t want Juventus to carry this burden for all this time,” he added. “My return to football? Only the future knows what the future holds. We’ll see. For now, I’m a normal fan.”



On the Superlega he added: “In 2019 we were ready, Aleksander (Ceferin, ed) and I. The top clubs of all the ECA leagues (at the time around 130 European professional clubs) agreed on a new format. The middle the size of the big leagues, the managers of the big leagues and some associations saw the new format as a threat. For this reason Ceferin backed out. The clubs were in favor of a renewed and improved European football system. When UEFA put the spanners in the works, projects outside UEFA have been born to organize a new competition with all the ECA clubs. Whether in the end the thing will take hold will depend in part on the European Court of Justice”. (HANDLE).

