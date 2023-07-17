Agustín Auzmendi and “Chino” López Lead Motagua in Loss to Municipal de Guatemala

Title: Motagua Falls to Municipal de Guatemala in Preseason Friendly

Subtitle: Agustín Auzmendi and “Chino” López Encourage Goals but Unable to Secure Victory

Motagua faced another defeat in their preseason friendlies, making it their second consecutive loss in three days during their United States tour. Municipal de Guatemala emerged as the victorious side against “Ciclón,” who were eager to secure their first win of the tour after losing to Comunicaciones on Friday.

In the match held in Charlotte, Ninrod Medina’s starting 11 did not include the newly signed Agustín Auzmendi. Motagua dominated the first half, constantly threatening the rival goal, but failed to find the back of the net, leaving them without the desired halftime advantage.

Towards the end of the first half, Walter “Colocho” Martínez came close to scoring, but his shot went over the defended Tatuaca cabin, denying Motagua a much-needed lead.

In the second half, Municipal de Guatemala put immense pressure on the Motagua defense. In the 59th minute, César Archila showcased his brilliance by eluding Marcelo Pereira and unleashing a cross shot that found the back of the net, giving Municipal the lead.

However, Motagua fought back and equalized in the 70th minute, courtesy of a counter shot executed by striker Agustín Auzmendi, assisted by “Chino” López. The joy was short-lived for Motagua as Fernando Fuentes scored from a corner kick, putting Municipal ahead again 1-2.

As the game approached the 90th minute mark, Pedro Altan scored a sensational long-distance shot that soared into the upper right corner of Marlon Licona’s goal, extending Municipal’s lead. In a last-gasp effort, “Chino” López executed a delightful chip shot to discount a goal for Motagua at 90+3′. However, time ran out, and Motagua could not find an equalizer, resulting in Municipal’s thrilling 3-2 victory in Charlotte.

The game, dubbed an International Friendly, took place at the Rocky River Stadium in Charlotte.

Lineups:

Motagua: Marlon Licona, Carlos Argueta, Marcelo Pereira, Kevin Alvarez, Jose Escalante, Denis Melendez, Juan Delgado, Carlos Mejia, Walter Martinez, Jairo Rochez, and Lucas Bell.

Goals: Agustín Auzmendi (70′) and “Chino” Lopez (90+3′)

Municipal: Tatuaca, Morales, Fuentes, Torres, Soto, Franco, Sequen, Galindo, Archila, Matos, and Rotondi.

Goals: César Archila (59′), Fernando Fuentes (78′), and Pedro Altan (90′).

Motagua’s preseason tour in the United States has been filled with setbacks as they continue to strive for victories, eager to refine their strategies before the upcoming season.

