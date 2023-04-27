Home » Aiwu-Club Cremonese missed the cup final – sport.ORF.at
Emanuel Aiwu no longer has a chance of winning the Italian Cup title this season. Although his Club Cremonese drew a respectable goalless draw in the second leg of the semi-finals at Fiorentina on Thursday evening, they lost overall after losing 2-0 in the first game in which Aiwu saw a red card for a handball. The 22-year-old ex-Rapidler was forced to watch.

Even before the game, it had become known that Aiwu was thinking about changing the association. “I would be lying if I said that I don’t think about it,” said Aiwu in the “kicker” interview when asked about a possible move to the Nigerian association. This would be possible due to the origin of his father and also because Aiwu has only been used for ÖFB junior national teams, but not for the A-Team.

In the future we will see where the journey goes, said the defender and left all doors open. Fiorentina take on Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final on May 24 at Rome’s Olympic Stadium. The defending champion had already bought the final ticket on Wednesday with a 1-0 (previously 1-1) win over Juventus Turin.

