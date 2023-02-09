news-txt”>

Real Madrid wins the final of the Club World Cup in Morocco. Ancelotti’s team beat the Egyptians of Al Ahly 4-1: Vinicius opened the scoring in the 42nd minute. In the second half the doubling on 1′ with Valverde. Al Ahly shortens a penalty in the 20th minute through Maaloul. Then Modric gets saved from the penalty spot, but there is still room for the merengues who score in full stoppage time first with Rodrygo and then Arribas. Saturday saw the grand final between Real and the Saudis’ Al-Hilal, who surprisingly eliminated Flamengo yesterday.