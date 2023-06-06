Alaphilippe triumphed at the Critérium du Dauphiné after more than a year

Soudal-Quick-Step’s Alaphilippe won ahead of Olympic champion Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Natnael Tesfatsion representing Eritrea. He has the same time as Laporte in the standings.

The last time the world champion from the years 2020 and 2021 enjoyed a laurel was last April at the Kolem Basque race. This spring he was marred by knee problems and had to miss the Brabant Arrow and Amstel Gold Race classics.