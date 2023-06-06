Nikolija’s sister Teodora | Entertainment

Nikolija Jovanović showed what her half-sister Teodora looks like.

Izvor: Kurir TV screenshot

Nikolija Jovanović, Serbian singer and daughter of Vesna Zmijanac, has always tried to keep her private life away from the public eye, and few people know that she has a brother, Luka, and a sister, Teodora, from her father, Vlada Jovanović.

Their father, Vladimir Jovanović, is a doctor of economic sciences and does not want to be part of the variety show, and judging by the posts on social networks, the children have an extremely close relationship. Teodora and Nikolija are very close, as evidenced by numerous photos together. Nikolija is 10 years older than Teodora, and the two of them work together – they founded a clothing brand, which they promote and develop through social networks.

Now, with her last post, the singer once again showed how close she is with her younger sister, and she published photos and revealed that they are currently in Greece and having a crazy time. Nikolija shared with her followers a piece of the atmosphere from a night out she was with Teodora.

