Sports

by admin
Act. a las 15:07

CET


“You motivated me for the Indian Wells final. You are a beast,” Alcaraz wrote to Fernando on Sunday

The tennis number one watched Alonso’s career in Arabia before the final against Medvedev

Carlos Alcaraz has launched a message of thanks to Fernando Alonso on his social networks. On Sunday both were the great protagonists of the success of Spanish sport in their respective sports, the first as the winner of the Indian Wells tennis tournament, which established him as number one in tennis, and the second after his second consecutive podium finish of the Formula 1 season. 1 in Saudi Arabia with Aston Martin.

The Formula 1 race was held at six in the afternoon Spanish time, while Carlos Alcaraz He played in the early hours of the morning in Spain, so the Murcian witnessed Alonso’s career and assures that it inspired him to face the final of the Californian tournament.

“You motivated me for the Indian Wells final. You are a beast,” wrote Alcaraz, 19 years old, in a message addressed to Fernando Alonso on instagram, after defeating in just 70 minutes Medvedevwhich came from chaining 19 consecutive victories.

