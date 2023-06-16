Alexandre Oukidja announces his international retirement

Algerian goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja (34) announced on Thursday that he would put an immediate end to his international career. The FC Metz goalkeeper has worn the Fennecs jersey six times and notably won the African Cup of Nations in 2019 against Senegal.
“It is with great emotion that I announce that I am retiring from international football. In a career, you have to know when to stop. If I stop the selection today, it is mainly for my health “said the Moselle.
The Moselle goalkeeper had his first cap on March 26, 2019 in a friendly match against Tunisia (1-0). After the meeting, he said at the microphone of beIN Sport: “I was welcomed like a king. This is the richness of Algeria: whether you are French or a foreigner, when you are welcomed in the country, you are welcomed as an Algerian. The players welcomed me very very well. »