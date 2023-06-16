Home » Alexandre Oukidja announces his international retirement
Sports

Alexandre Oukidja announces his international retirement

by admin
Alexandre Oukidja announces his international retirement

Algerian goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja (34) announced on Thursday that he would put an immediate end to his international career. The FC Metz goalkeeper has worn the Fennecs jersey six times and notably won the African Cup of Nations in 2019 against Senegal.

“It is with great emotion that I announce that I am retiring from international football. In a career, you have to know when to stop. If I stop the selection today, it is mainly for my healthsaid the Moselle.

The Moselle goalkeeper had his first cap on March 26, 2019 in a friendly match against Tunisia (1-0). After the meeting, he said at the microphone of beIN Sport: “I was welcomed like a king. This is the richness of Algeria: whether you are French or a foreigner, when you are welcomed in the country, you are welcomed as an Algerian. The players welcomed me very very well. »

See also  Muscle fiber tear at the BVB defender: Borussia Dortmund without Schlotterbeck for the time being

You may also like

The national football team returned to the home...

Milan insists on Thuram: head to head with...

Basketball: Unnerved and frustrated – Bonn takes on...

De Laurentiis, welcome and good luck to Rudi...

With Kielce in the Final Four: Andreas Wolff...

“If you’re not pregnant, there’s no problem” –...

Bundesliga: Luca Waldschmidt makes a fresh start at...

Gregg Berhalter nearing agreement to return as USMNT...

Swimming: Tips for all those who want to...

The terrifying omen of Parravicini, the Argentine Nostradamus...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy