Discontent in five municipalities due to delays in solving the La Encharcazón bridge

The Civic Committee for the Bridge over the Iró River in La Encharcazón issued a statement stating that discontent is growing in five municipalities in the Juan area due to the delay of the national government in specifying a solution to the collapse of the old metal structure, an accident that occurred on April 10, 2023, two months and several days ago.

One of its leaders clarified that an alert has been declared in the municipalities of Condoto, Río Iró, Istmina, Novita and Medio San Juan, that they are fighting and that they are willing to carry out a regional civic strike if the National Management Unit of Disaster Risk, UNGRD, does not soon have the resources to solve this very serious problem that overwhelms 50,000 Chocoanos.

In addition to the delays due to the transfer from land to river, a scandalous increase in the price of the family basket has been generated.

On June 13, a commission with representatives of the five municipalities traveled to Quibdó and met with Governor Ariel Palacios Calderón, who reported that the study carried out by engineers from the Technological University of Chocó has already been sent to the UNGRD, concluding that the concrete piles are in good condition to support a new metal structure. The national government has promised to transport a new metallic bridge from Tolemaida to La Encharcazón and to install it. The UNGRD is required to approve the resources for this transportation and installation

Another item requested by the San Juan communities is the completion of the Istmina-Condoto and Istmina-Andagoya paving. These two works have become white elephants. The contractors abandoned the works and the termination of the contracts is required. On the Istmina-Condoto road there is one kilometer to pave and on the Istmina-Andagoya road there are two kilometers to go.

Other requests are the studies and designs for the construction of the bridges specifically of Condoto and Río Iró, installation of slab in Andagoya, maintenance of the Andagoya-Condoto highway.