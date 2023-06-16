Who was Manuel, the boy who was killed by the youtubers filming a viral challenge in Italy

The news of the death of a 5 year old run over by five youtubers traveling at high speed in Rome aboard a Lamborghini shocked Italy and social networks, which quickly questioned the identity of those responsible as of the deceased minor.

The accident, which took place this Wednesday but was known today Thursday, occurred when a group of five young people between the ages of 20 and 23, who were driving in a high-end car as part of a viral challenge, They hit a mother and her two children who were in another vehicle, causing the death of one of them.

According to what the Italian media reported, the five-year-old boy who lost his life was identified as Manuel Proiettiof only five years old. At the time of impact, he was with his mother. Elenaand her younger sister, three years old.

Despite the efforts of the medical personnel, who arrived alerted by the neighbors given the seriousness of the road accident, the child died while being transported by ambulance to the hospital, which later confirmed the sad news of his death.

Sources from the Rome Police, in charge of the investigation, confirmed that the youtubers who were traveling in the Lamborghini they were doing a viral challengewhich consisted of driving for 50 hours without stopping and at high speed through the streets of the Italian capital.

Even hours before the tragic outcome, the young people had shared images on their social networks, in which they showed the luxurious car and even made fun of the rest of the lower-end vehicles.

Who is Vito Lo Iacono, one of the main parties involved in the incident

One of the main parties involved in the cause of the death of little Manuel is Vito Lo Iaconowho is delayed by the authorities and would be, in principle, one of the main targets for the fact.

Hours after the accident in which the minor died, a video was released in which the young man, dedicated to social networks, anticipated the challenge I was going to do with the Lamborghini, which involved driving, together with a group of friends, for 50 hours straight.

«How do today’s young people behave in front of a luxury car?«, the video is titled, which is now being investigated by the Roman Police, to try to clarify, step by step, the mechanics of the crash that ended the life of the 5-year-old boy.

In addition to Lo Iacono, they were also implicated in the investigation Matthew Di Pietro, Marco Ciaffaroni y Julia Giannandreawho were aboard the high-end car at the time of impact.

