The Swiss racing team failed to get off to a good start in the Formula 1 season, and it recently suffered a debacle in Baku. The drivers are unsure, the new team boss calls for technical improvements.

Two World Championship points after four World Championship races and most recently nineteenth: Zhou Guanyu doesn’t get along with the new Alfa Romeo.

No other racing team had started the season as sharply as the Formula 1 team from Hinwil, which is running under the marketing name Alfa Romeo for the last time this season – and that in the truest sense of the word. At the presentation of the C43 racing car in the Swiss television studios in February, small winglets on the side of the underbody announced an obviously revolutionary idea that one would have thought the world-champion Red Bull designer Adrian Newey could do. A little later, however, during the first test drive, the supposed aerodynamic trick turned out to be a fake: the mysterious action was intended to confuse the opponents.

