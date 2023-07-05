«all of Italy» in campo-breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

Rain permitting, today 87 singles: 12 Italians on the field. Berrettini-Sonego restarts from 0-1, it’s up to Arnaldi and Cecchinato. In the second round Sinner and Musetti with Schwartzman and Musetti with Maunar

It will be a long, very long July 5th for Wimbledon fans. Naturally, rain permitting, given what happened yesterday 4th July. A good 87 matches scheduled, between the first and second rounds, with 12 Azzurri involved. Among ours, the continuation of the derby on court 12 between Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego stands out, with the Roman losing the first set (6-7). Matteo Arnaldi will be opposed by Roberto Carballes Baena on court 4 (not before 3.30pm). And there is also Marco Cecchinato who will take the field with the Chilean Nicolas Jarry (not before 4.20pm).

In the second round Jannik Sinner will be on court n.1, third match, against Diego Schwartzman, starting from 14. The South Tyrolean caused a sensation with the Gucci bag. It had never happened before that a tennis player entered the court on English grass with an item from a luxury brand. There are those who harshly condemned it, while those who appreciated the customs clearance of ultra-luxury brands in the world of tennis (on the model of what happens, for example, in NBA basketball). What is certain is that Jannik Sinner immediately made headlines at Wimbledon (where the white dress-code is historically rigorous), showing up on the pitch for his match with Juan Manuel Cerundolo with a very particular and decidedly flashy bag . Instead, Lorenzo Musetti will challenge Jaume Munar (6 pm).

As for the women’s draw, Jasmine Paolini will be the fourth match from 12 against Petra Kvitova on court 3, while Elisabetta Cocciaretto will be on court 5 against Camila Osorio (12). But that’s not all. There are also two blues on court 6: Lucrezia Stefanini will open against Anett Kontaveit (12pm) and Camila Giorgi against Varvara Gracheva (1.15pm).

Sara Errani will continue her match under 6-3, 3-0 against Madison Brengle on court 7 as the second match, while Lucia Bronzetti will open on court 10 against Jaqueline Cristian (12 o’clock). The tournament will be broadcast on Sky Sports, on Sky Go for mobile devices and in streaming on Now TV.

