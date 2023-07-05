Peter Sijarto in Banja Luka awarding agricultural machinery | Info

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Sijarto, will visit Banja Luka today, where he will meet with the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik.

Today, Dodik and Sijarto will attend the distribution of the first contingent of agricultural machinery, equipment and tools purchased within the framework of the project to support farmers in Srpska financed by the Hungarian Government, in front of the Faculty of Agriculture on the campus in Banja Luka.

The relevant ministry announced that the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of the Republika Srpska, Savo Minic, will also attend the division. The division is organized by the Foundation for Sustainable Development “Progressus”.

Last month, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Banja Luka together with Sijart, who, among other things, stated that Hungary wants the rapid European integration of BiH and that, in general, “does not support any sanctions.

“We Hungarians see the battles that you are fighting, we see the discussions that Republika Srpska is having in Bosnia and Herzegovina. I think we understand those discussions. We are also a fighting nation. We know how much time, energy and attention it takes. These battles cannot be avoided,” Orban said.

Two months earlier, Sijarto told Trebinje – where Hungary is investing in the construction of solar power plants – that “the president of Republika Srpska will not be on any list of sanctions while this government is in Hungary.”

Sijarto arrives on another of his numerous visits to Republika Srpska in the last two years during the political crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina. At the end of June, the National Assembly of Republika Srpska passed laws on the non-publication of the decisions of the High Representative in the Official Gazette of the RS, and then the Law on the non-implementation of the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina on the territory of the RS.

After that, Kristijan Šmit announced that he was imposing a decision by which these laws would not enter into force, and he also intervened in the Criminal Code of Bosnia and Herzegovina and announced sanctions for all those who do not respect the decisions of the High Representative.

