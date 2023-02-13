Juventus wins with a final thrill, 1-0 to Fiorentina thanks to a goal by Rabiot in the first half. The bianconeri grab ninth place and move within one point of the Torino-Udinese pair. But the Viola recriminate for Castrovilli’s equal goal canceled by the Var when it expires. And right at the end of the match against the Viola there was a bickering between Massimiliano Allegri and a fan black and white present at the Stadium.

“We’d be at 44 points, I’ll remind you for anyone looking at the standings”

“It’s not like me to be angry like that but I don’t like people whistling regardless: we all have to be on the same side”: said the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri. “80-90% of people understand the situation, then there are those who decides to boo Kean, Paredes and De Sciglio – added the coach – and this is not good, because it was right to boo after the defeat against Monza, but not now“.

“We’re not doing enough, we often concede goals”

His Juventus team has taken three other important steps: “We have to play one match at a time to get as high as possible – says Allegri -, but I would also add that we would be at 44 points: I remember it for those who look at the standings and say it’s a bankruptcy season, maybe they have the memory card full and it diminishes the work of the boys”.

Thursday the Europa League match against Nantes

European commitments return on Thursday 16 February. After elimination in group H of the Champions League, Juve will play Europa League at home against the French Nantes. “We arrive at Nantes after a good victory in a delicate match. The French are a physical team and it won’t be easy” concluded Allegri.