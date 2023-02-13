An unfortunate case of violence occurred in Colombian soccer when a fan attacked a Millonarios player during the match against Deportes Tolima for the opening tournament. The event was recorded on video.

The Millionaires team arrived in the city of Ibagué to face Deportes Tolima for the fourth day of the BetPlay I-2023 League.

Thus, the ‘ambassadors’ arrived with the hope of dominating the table from the top of the League, however, before starting the game, an alleged ‘Tolima’ fan entered the playing field and attacked a footballer.

The victim of the attack was the player Daniel Cataño, who belonged to Deportes Tolima and was debuting in the capital team, who received a hard blow to his back from the subject.

Posteriorly, Cataño was pushed out and quickly turned to chase the attacker. and hit him back.

Meanwhile, a uniformed policeman set out to pursue the perpetrator and managed to apprehend him, while the Millonarios player continued to beat him.

Having said that, the player’s behavior prompted the match referee to send him offso that the Millonarios players left the field of play and the match had to be suspended.

Video: fan attacked millionaires player

This is the moment where the referee ejects Cataño. They clarify and correct me, Millionaires could change the player before starting. Obviously, the guarantees were not given for them to play, so Millonarios left the game. pic.twitter.com/3yvXsI111e — Nahuel Lanzón ⭐⭐⭐ (@nahuelzn) February 12, 2023

On the other hand, the attacker, identified as Dairo Alexander Montenegrohad to be withdrawn by the authorities to prevent other Tolima fans, as well as Millonarios, from lynching him.

Subsequently, he was made available to the Prosecutor’s Office, being prosecuted for personal injuries on Sunday night, February 12.

As it became known through networks, some Millonarios fans are planning to attack the perpetratorTherefore, his life would be in danger.

Meanwhile, the team from the Colombian capital was criticized by the directors of Deportes Tolima, since, according to the team president, Daniel Cataño should not have responded.

Besides, andThey demanded that they give the 3 points to Tolima because Millionaires left the field of play.

Finally, the case went around the world and caused a stir due to the lack of guarantees for the footballers, as well as foul play.

📸 #LaPostal Alejandro Montenegro, the DEPORTES TOLIMA fan who attacked the midfielder Daniel Cataño, from Millonarios,… Posted by El Rincón del Vinotinto on Sunday, February 12, 2023

