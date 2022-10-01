The green area of ​​via Lovara is back to unleash controversy: after years ago there was a general mobilization to prevent an eco-monster from arising here, this time the object of the dispute between the majority, opposition and environmental groups is the 25 thousand meters squares remained excluded from the sale of that lot and somehow placed as a green guarantee buffer, where there is now a wood and the beekeepers of the castle operate.

The decision to alienate it, by the Municipality, arose from the expression of interest advanced by the Imballi company which, in the disputed area years ago, then built a large production warehouse. In order to build a warehouse, the company has now asked to be able to purchase those 25,000 square meters of greenery.

The issue was discussed in the city council on Thursday, where once again the irreconcilability of views emerged between those who, like the majority, see it as appropriate to facilitate the entrepreneurial presence in the territory, especially in a period that does not promise at all. easy; on the other hand that of those who, like the opposition, see this operation as yet another and dangerous overbuilding that has led Castelfranco to be in first place in the Marca for land use and twelfth in Veneto. Position supported by the presence in the classroom of Verdi and the Environment Committee.

«The leagues Dussin and Marcon», accused the center-left coalition Castelfranco Merita, «have inherited a municipality rich in properties made above all of land. Then this patrimony to a large extent was sold, piece by piece, with a crescendo of alienations especially in the last 12 years. But they are still not happy. And yet another script of waste of communal land was staged, with the approval of all the majority parties ».

Opinion diametrically opposed by the majority banks that look to the protection of the entrepreneurial presence. Also because the gentleman agreement signed with the beekeepers not to touch the area left free and at their disposal without their opinion. “I immediately informed the association of beekeepers of this initiative, proposing to transfer them to the former Arpav in the context of the agricultural institute which, among other things, seems to me more suited to their activity as it is surrounded by greenery”, he said Mayor Marcon, «receiving a positive opinion. Among other things, the area reserved for permaculture will not be touched. About overbuilding, the numbers speak for themselves: there is an important trend change with thousands of square meters that are no longer buildable ».

But the world of beekeepers is also split: if the leaders said yes to the mayor, a group is seriously perplexed, so much so that it had asked to postpone this point after a confrontation that should have been held yesterday. But the sale was then approved by majority vote.

«What will happen is a massacre», says Alberto Freschi representing the Verdi, «we are not referring only to the forest that will be destroyed in those 25 thousand square meters, but also to the public land in the vicinity of which it is already known that they will be alienated. Continuing to cement the hydrogeological risk increases ».