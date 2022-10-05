A man barricaded himself at home in Roncadelle, near Brescia, with his son, an 8-year-old boy, after threatening and attacking a social worker during a protected meeting in Rodengo Saiano. The newspapers report it Brescia Today e Brescia newspaper.

The man could be armed. Negotiations are underway with the carabinieri to try to make the man think.

It is not known at the moment what triggered the man, who pushed the social worker and fled, only to be found hours later in the house.

(article being updated)