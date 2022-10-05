Home News Father attacks a social worker and barricades himself at home with his son in Roncadelle
News

Father attacks a social worker and barricades himself at home with his son in Roncadelle

by admin
Father attacks a social worker and barricades himself at home with his son in Roncadelle

A man barricaded himself at home in Roncadelle, near Brescia, with his son, an 8-year-old boy, after threatening and attacking a social worker during a protected meeting in Rodengo Saiano. The newspapers report it Brescia Today e Brescia newspaper.

The man could be armed. Negotiations are underway with the carabinieri to try to make the man think.

It is not known at the moment what triggered the man, who pushed the social worker and fled, only to be found hours later in the house.

(article being updated)

See also  Xiamen newly confirmed 12 local asymptomatic infections and 1 local asymptomatic infection on the 14th | quarantine | confirmed cases | asymptomatic infection

You may also like

Which countries are most responsible for global warming...

Three German MEPs ask Weber to expel Berlusconi...

Treviso, the fire in via Pennacchi was started...

They received emergency income without being entitled to...

Tourism featured at Longarone Fiere with Dolomiti Show

Covid, autumn wave. From restrictions to vaccines, what...

Hot search first!The new coronavirus may directly affect...

The bad tale of Italpizza – Alessandro Gilioli

San Nicolò packed for farewell to Don Canuto...

The hens with blue eggs and green cream,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy