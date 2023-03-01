On February 28, Hebi City held a work promotion meeting to create a “two healthy” demonstration city for the province’s new era of private economy. Li Hui, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and head of the United Front Work Department, attended and delivered a speech, and Li Xiaoli, deputy mayor, presided over the meeting.

The meeting interpreted the evaluation index system of the provincial private economy’s “two health” practice, innovation, demonstration and creation activities, and re-arranged the next step of creation.

Li Hui pointed out that the establishment of “two healthy” demonstration cities is a key work item of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, and it is an important starting point and carrier for promoting the high-quality development of the private economy and optimizing the business environment. Departments at all levels should shoulder their responsibilities, strengthen organizational leadership, and focus on creating standards to achieve a broad vision and a high position, so as to ensure that the first initiative can be achieved. It is necessary to keep a promise, implement it in place, strengthen the summary and refinement with the most powerful work force and the strictest work standards, constantly sort out good experience and practices, research and improve, refine and quantify various tasks, and strengthen information submission to ensure that the work is vigorously promoted , Accurate and effective. It is necessary to check for omissions and make up for gaps in the benchmarking table, take this creation as an opportunity, identify the deficiencies in the work, make immediate changes, assign responsibilities to people, ensure high-quality and high-standard completion of various indicators and tasks, and meet with excellent work Evaluation of demonstration cities and demonstration counties.

At the meeting, Junxian County and Qibin District made speeches on the establishment of the “two healthy” demonstration counties and districts of the private economy in the new era of the province; Qi County made a speech on the acceptance work.